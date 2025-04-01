GoPro Announces Refreshed MAX Camera, New 360 Editing Experience

The folks at GoPro recently announced a suite of new GoPro 360 offerings, starting with the reintroduction of a refreshed MAX 360 camera.

The 5.6K spherical camera now comes with a MAX Enduro Battery and an upgraded mounting system, making it compatible with all standard ¼-20 tripod mounts. It retails for US$349.99/~€323.

GoPro is also introducing an updated 360 mobile editing experience in the Quik App, now featuring an array of new features that make editing footage from the 360 MAX camera easier.

Those features include:

AI-Powered Object Tracking: Pick a subject and Quik uses the power of AI to keep that object in view and in focus, automatically, for the entirety of the clip.

Pick a subject and Quik uses the power of AI to keep that object in view and in focus, automatically, for the entirety of the clip. Keyframing: Set your view precisely where you want it. And adjust the Digital Lens setting to dial in your perfect edit.

Set your view precisely where you want it. And adjust the Digital Lens setting to dial in your perfect edit. CameraFx: Add dynamic, cinematic camera movements like backflips, barrel rolls and more with just a tap.

Add dynamic, cinematic camera movements like backflips, barrel rolls and more with just a tap. Automatic Transitions: Add and combine unlimited ReFrame Modes throughout an edit, and Quik will create smooth transitions between the clips.

Add and combine unlimited ReFrame Modes throughout an edit, and Quik will create smooth transitions between the clips. Single Clip Edits: Add filters, change volume or make color adjustments to single clips from 360 photos and videos.

Add filters, change volume or make color adjustments to single clips from 360 photos and videos. A New Frame Grab Tool: For easier creation of photos from video stills.

According to GoPro Founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman:

“MAX never misses — and that’s why it’s the go-to 360 camera for the world’s most creative athletes, adventurers and content creators. Getting ‘the shot’ has never been this easy. And with the Quik App’s new 360 editing experience, featuring AI-powered Object Tracking and simplified but powerful editing tools, it’s never been this easy or fun to edit your 360 content into amazing sharable moments.

“And this is just the beginning. We’re excited to launch powerful new app features on an ongoing basis to keep taking the GoPro 360 experience further and further this year.”