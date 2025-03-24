Monday, March 24, 2025
Underwater Imaging

GoPro Unveils New 'Polar White' HERO13 Action Camera

John Liang
By John Liang

GoPro Unveils New 'Polar White' HERO13 Action Camera
GoPro Unveils New 'Polar White' HERO13 Action Camera

GoPro this week unveiled a new colorway for the company’s HERO13 Black flagship camera.

The new Polar White camera features 5.3K60 video, HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization, interchangeable HB-Series Lens compatibility, magnetic mounting and the Enduro battery.

Included in the box is the camera itself, plus a curved adhesive mount, a high-capacity battery, a mounting buckle, a thumbscrew, a USB-C cable and four stickers.

The HERO 13 Black in Polar White retails for US$399.99/~€370.

Combining the HERO13 Black in Polar White with a GoPro Premium ($49.99/year) or Premium+ ($99.99/year) subscription adds the ability to auto-upload your footage to the cloud, receive automatic highlight videos via the GoPro Quik App, save up to 30% on accessory purchases at GoPro.com, no-questions-asked damaged camera replacements and more.

For more info, go to GoPro.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

