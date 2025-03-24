GoPro Unveils New ‘Polar White’ HERO13 Action Camera

GoPro this week unveiled a new colorway for the company’s HERO13 Black flagship camera.

The new Polar White camera features 5.3K60 video, HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization, interchangeable HB-Series Lens compatibility, magnetic mounting and the Enduro battery.

Included in the box is the camera itself, plus a curved adhesive mount, a high-capacity battery, a mounting buckle, a thumbscrew, a USB-C cable and four stickers.

The HERO 13 Black in Polar White retails for US$399.99/~€370.

Combining the HERO13 Black in Polar White with a GoPro Premium ($49.99/year) or Premium+ ($99.99/year) subscription adds the ability to auto-upload your footage to the cloud, receive automatic highlight videos via the GoPro Quik App, save up to 30% on accessory purchases at GoPro.com, no-questions-asked damaged camera replacements and more.

For more info, go to GoPro.com.