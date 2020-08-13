Greece Opens Up Diving On An Ancient Shipwreck

To help boost tourism in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Greece has announced that diving is now allowed on one of its significant shipwrecks.

The wreck is an ancient treasure trove with around 3,000 to 4,000 amphorae onboard.

The wreck can be found off the island of Alonissos, near the islet of Peristera. According to the president of Alonissos’ town council Maria Agalou:

“This wreck lies at a depth of 21-28 meters near the coast of the island of Peristera and contains 3,000 to 4,000 amphorae. . . . The amphoras reveal the size of the ancient ship. It was a big ship.”

The ship is thought to have sunk around 425 BC and lay undisturbed beneath the waves until 1985 when local fishermen discovered it.

Over time, the Greek authorities plan on opening up a further four ancient wrecks to divers.