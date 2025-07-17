Grenada Set to Host Fourth Annual Dive and Conservation Festival

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) has announced the return of the Dive and Conservation Festival, taking place from October 25th to October 31st, 2025.

The festival brings together divers, conservationists, students and marine enthusiasts for a week of underwater exploration, environmental education and hands-on eco-action across Grenada and Carriacou.

This year’s program features daily guided dives at the islands’ most celebrated sites, offering participants the chance to experience Grenada’s marine biodiversity while promoting responsible dive practices and sustainability.

A cornerstone of the festival is the “Conservation-Conversations” speaker series, where internationally recognized experts, dive shop owners and local environmental partners will lead engaging discussions on marine protection, reef conservation and the future of eco-diving in the region.

The GTA encourages students to attend and contribute to these sessions as part of the festival’s goal to foster youth engagement in ocean stewardship.

According to GTA Nautical Development Manager Shanai St. Bernard:

“The Dive and Conservation Festival is a unique opportunity to promote sustainable tourism while celebrating Grenada’s incredible marine heritage. By combining ocean adventure with education, we hope to inspire both visitors and locals to explore our waters responsibly and play an active role in conservation efforts.”

In addition to guided dives, the festival’s itinerary includes an opening night celebration, an east coast beach clean-up, educational nature days as well as a special dive excursion to “A World Adrift,” the new underwater sculpture park in Carriacou. Conservation efforts such as coral restoration projects and sea turtle protection initiatives will also be featured, reinforcing the importance of marine preservation.

Mount Cinnamon Beach and Wellness Resort has been named the official host hotel for 2025, and several accommodation partners will offer exclusive promotional rates to festival attendees. Dive shops across Grenada and Carriacou will also extend special discounts to participants, further enhancing accessibility and encouraging locals and visitors alike to experience the islands’ underwater landscapes.

GTA Chief Executive Officer Stacey Liburd said:

“It’s critical that sustainability is not just a theme but a foundation of our tourism approach. The Dive and Conservation Festival reflects our commitment to developing eco-conscious experiences that both protect our natural assets and benefit the people of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique. Our marine spaces are not only beautiful, they are vital, and it is our responsibility to preserve them for future generations.”

For more information on the festival, go to puregrenada.com or check out the schedule below.