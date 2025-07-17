Thursday, July 17, 2025
Diving Travel

Grenada Set to Host Fourth Annual Dive and Conservation Festival

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Grenada Dive and Conservation Festival (Image credit: Grenada Tourism Authority)
Grenada Dive and Conservation Festival (Image credit: Grenada Tourism Authority)

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) has announced the return of the Dive and Conservation Festival, taking place from October 25th to October 31st, 2025.

The festival brings together divers, conservationists, students and marine enthusiasts for a week of underwater exploration, environmental education and hands-on eco-action across Grenada and Carriacou.

This year’s program features daily guided dives at the islands’ most celebrated sites, offering participants the chance to experience Grenada’s marine biodiversity while promoting responsible dive practices and sustainability.

A cornerstone of the festival is the “Conservation-Conversations” speaker series, where internationally recognized experts, dive shop owners and local environmental partners will lead engaging discussions on marine protection, reef conservation and the future of eco-diving in the region.

The GTA encourages students to attend and contribute to these sessions as part of the festival’s goal to foster youth engagement in ocean stewardship.

According to GTA Nautical Development Manager Shanai St. Bernard:

“The Dive and Conservation Festival is a unique opportunity to promote sustainable tourism while celebrating Grenada’s incredible marine heritage. By combining ocean adventure with education, we hope to inspire both visitors and locals to explore our waters responsibly and play an active role in conservation efforts.”

In addition to guided dives, the festival’s itinerary includes an opening night celebration, an east coast beach clean-up, educational nature days as well as a special dive excursion to “A World Adrift,” the new underwater sculpture park in Carriacou. Conservation efforts such as coral restoration projects and sea turtle protection initiatives will also be featured, reinforcing the importance of marine preservation.

Mount Cinnamon Beach and Wellness Resort has been named the official host hotel for 2025, and several accommodation partners will offer exclusive promotional rates to festival attendees. Dive shops across Grenada and Carriacou will also extend special discounts to participants, further enhancing accessibility and encouraging locals and visitors alike to experience the islands’ underwater landscapes.

GTA Chief Executive Officer Stacey Liburd said:

“It’s critical that sustainability is not just a theme but a foundation of our tourism approach. The Dive and Conservation Festival reflects our commitment to developing eco-conscious experiences that both protect our natural assets and benefit the people of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique. Our marine spaces are not only beautiful, they are vital, and it is our responsibility to preserve them for future generations.”

For more information on the festival, go to puregrenada.com or check out the schedule below.

Grenada Dive and Conservation Festival (Image credit: Grenada Tourism Authority)
Grenada Dive and Conservation Festival (Image credit: Grenada Tourism Authority)
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,124FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US