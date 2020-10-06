Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Scuba Diving

GUE Teams Up With Scuba.Digital

GUE Teams Up With Scuba.Digital 1
By Sam Helmy

-

Scuba.Digital Online Dive Show
Scuba.Digital Online Dive Show

Organizers of the Scuba.Digital dive show have announced a partnership with Global Underwater Explorers.

With over 200 exhibitors, Scuba.Digital is set to be one of the biggest online diving events and should be enhanced with the participation of GUE. Working together, they will be able to deliver more speakers, delivering more content to a global audience.

Commenting about the new partnership, Jason from Scuba.Digital stated:

“I feel that GUE are a good fit with Scuba.Digital. They are a non-profit organization that really cares about our oceans and helps people to explore the oceans with the right training in order to conserve what we have. We believe that the partnership between Scuba.Digital and GUE will bring benefits to both our organizations but most importantly to the scuba and freediving communities themselves. In these times, an online event means that we can get the information we need direct from the owners of the dive resorts, liveaboards or manufacturers.”

As part of the partnership, you can purchase a special GUE ticket to the show for US$10/~£7.5/~€8.5.

You can find out more about Scuba.Digital here, or purchase your special GUE ticket here.

GUE Teams Up With Scuba.Digital 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

300,407FansLike
69,681FollowersFollow
2,514FollowersFollow
20,631FollowersFollow
25,238FollowersFollow

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US