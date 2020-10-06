GUE Teams Up With Scuba.Digital

Organizers of the Scuba.Digital dive show have announced a partnership with Global Underwater Explorers.

With over 200 exhibitors, Scuba.Digital is set to be one of the biggest online diving events and should be enhanced with the participation of GUE. Working together, they will be able to deliver more speakers, delivering more content to a global audience.

Commenting about the new partnership, Jason from Scuba.Digital stated:

“I feel that GUE are a good fit with Scuba.Digital. They are a non-profit organization that really cares about our oceans and helps people to explore the oceans with the right training in order to conserve what we have. We believe that the partnership between Scuba.Digital and GUE will bring benefits to both our organizations but most importantly to the scuba and freediving communities themselves. In these times, an online event means that we can get the information we need direct from the owners of the dive resorts, liveaboards or manufacturers.”

As part of the partnership, you can purchase a special GUE ticket to the show for US$10/~£7.5/~€8.5.

You can find out more about Scuba.Digital here, or purchase your special GUE ticket here.