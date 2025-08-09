Saturday, August 9, 2025
Video Of The Week

Guillaume Néry – Rebirth

By DeeperBlue.com

-

MORE FROM OUR VIDEO OF THE WEEK

In this beautifully shot short film, world-renowned freediver Guillaume Néry returns to the depths in a piece titled Rebirth. Captured in high-contrast black and white, the video strips everything back—no narration, no music—just the pure sounds of breath, water, and silence. Over ~8 minutes, we follow Néry as he descends through light shafts and vast undersea caves, suspended in isolation.

The visual metaphor is clear: this isn’t just a dive—it’s a meditation. We see a diver return not only to the ocean, but to himself. There’s a poetic cadence in each scene. From fin kicks echoing off stone walls to sand kicked up like clouds, Rebirth is deeply introspective, reminding us why many turn to the deep to find stillness.

This film’s simplicity is its power. It reconnects us with the elemental nature of freediving—not competition, but communion. It’s ideal viewing for anyone drawn to the deeper purpose of diving.

Watch the video at the top of this post or on YouTube.

 

What is Video of the Week? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, or Spearfishing.  We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

Got a great video to share? Send us your video today here

DeeperBlue.com
DeeperBlue.comhttps://www.deeperblue.com
DeeperBlue.com is the world's most popular website and community dedicated to Freediving, Scuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,124FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,500FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US