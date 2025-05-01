Halcyon Unveils Symbios Dive Computer Instructor Offer

Halcyon Dive Systems has introduced a new tailored program designed to make it easier than ever for instructors to experience the company’s Symbios Ecosystem.

“The Halcyon Instructor Offer invites you to explore our most innovative technologies firsthand and bring that insight back to your courses, your team, and every dive adventure. With attractive pricing, this offer helps you upgrade your dive system and stay at the forefront of training and technology.”

The Symbios Ecosystem, featuring the Symbios Handset, Heads-Up Display (HUD), Tank Pod and Halcyon App, is built to simplify instructors’ experience while unlocking deeper control and insight.

Symbios empowers instructors to:

Seamlessly configure dive settings with intuitive gas mix presets

Monitor vital dive data with clarity and ease, both on the handset and HUD

Access detailed dive logs and settings through the Halcyon App

Streamline gear setup and training with a consistent, modern platform

For instructors, this means smoother teaching moments, more engaged students and a dive experience that reflects your leadership in the field.

This offer is ideal for instructors who want to:

Explore the latest Halcyon innovations firsthand

Incorporate the Symbios Ecosystem into their teaching and diving

Set a standard for equipment excellence in their communities

Eligibility & Deadline

To qualify, you’ll have to hold an active instructor rating with a recognized training agency. Halcyon is currently accepting applications only from certified instructors. Divemasters and assistant instructors are not eligible for this program.

This limited-time offer is valid through May 31, 2025.

To learn more and apply, go to instructors.halcyon.net.