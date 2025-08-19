Halcyon Unveils Updated Wing BC Designs

Halcyon Dive Systems have unveiled updated designs for three of their Wing Buoyancy Compensators.
Era wing
The Era wing, meant for diving with a single tank, boasts some new features:
- Shape: A redesigned bladder and outer shell distribute air more efficiently for better lift and horizontal trim.
- Integrated Opti-Weight Pockets: Four zippered pockets enable precise trim control directly within the wing.
- Hose Routing: Dual pass-throughs keep hoses streamlined, secure and adaptable to your unique setup.
- Low-Profile Elbow: A compact elbow hugs the tank for a more streamlined fit.
Legend MK2 Wing
The Legend MK2 wing, meant for diving with double tanks, has these new features:
- Trim, Made Easy: Four patent-pending Opti-Weight Pockets offer unmatched control of body position.
- Streamlined Setup: Precision pass-throughs simplify hose management.
- Quicker Drying: A redesigned shell facilitates faster drainage after diving.
- Compact Inflator Elbow: The elbow tucks in close to the tank for reduced drag and improved ergonomics.
Legend CCR
The Legend CCR, meant for diving with closed-circuit systems, has these updated features:
- Optimized Routing: Four pass-through hose openings and a repositioned elbow support CCR configurations.
- Legend Performance: Clean shape and buoyancy placement keep everything balanced and in control.
Updated Website
The company also completely redesigned its website. Check it out at halcyon.net.