Halcyon Unveils Updated Wing BC Designs

John Liang
By John Liang

Divers with Halcyon's Updated Era and Legend Mk2 wings
Halcyon Dive Systems have unveiled updated designs for three of their Wing Buoyancy Compensators.

Era wing

Halcyon Dive Systems' Updated Era Wing
The Era wing, meant for diving with a single tank, boasts some new features:

  • Shape: A redesigned bladder and outer shell distribute air more efficiently for better lift and horizontal trim.
  • Integrated Opti-Weight Pockets: Four zippered pockets enable precise trim control directly within the wing.
  • Hose Routing: Dual pass-throughs keep hoses streamlined, secure and adaptable to your unique setup.
  • Low-Profile Elbow: A compact elbow hugs the tank for a more streamlined fit.

Legend MK2 Wing

Halcyon Dive Systems' Updated Legend MK2 Wing
The Legend MK2 wing, meant for diving with double tanks, has these new features:

  • Trim, Made Easy: Four patent-pending Opti-Weight Pockets offer unmatched control of body position.
  • Streamlined Setup: Precision pass-throughs simplify hose management.
  • Quicker Drying: A redesigned shell facilitates faster drainage after diving.
  • Compact Inflator Elbow: The elbow tucks in close to the tank for reduced drag and improved ergonomics.

Legend CCR

Halcyon Dive Systems' Updated Legend CCR Wing
The Legend CCR, meant for diving with closed-circuit systems, has these updated features:

  • Optimized Routing: Four pass-through hose openings and a repositioned elbow support CCR configurations.
  • Legend Performance: Clean shape and buoyancy placement keep everything balanced and in control.

Updated Website

The company also completely redesigned its website. Check it out at halcyon.net.

