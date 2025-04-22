Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Ocean

Happy Earth Day! Check Out The DeeperBlue Store For a Discount

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Celebrate Earth Day with DeeperBlue Clothing
Celebrate Earth Day with DeeperBlue Clothing

Today, the world unites to protect our planet. From the clothes we wear to the choices we make, every action matters.

This Earth Day, we’re making sustainable shopping even easier with 10% off everything!

Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond the products we create — it’s built into how we make them.

Every item from our store is made in factories powered by renewable energy, reducing carbon emissions and helping drive the shift toward a cleaner future.

Use code EARTH10 at checkout.

But hurry — this offer ends on Wednesday 23rd at midnight!

Go to deeperblue.com/store to use the discount.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,072FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US