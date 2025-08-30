Herbert Nitsch No-Limits Dive to 214m

A legend in freediving, Herbert Nitsch returns in this video with his No-Limits (NLT) dive to 214 meters, filmed at Santorini in 2007. The opening scenes show the sleek sled, safety divers preparing, and Nitsch conveying calm authority as he sits on deck. Then—a gentle launch into the abyss.

The sled’s descent is breathtaking: the watercolor dims, pressure collapses air spaces, and the sled’s velocity pushes headset pressure. Nitsch remains motionless except for subtle equalisation tilts. The ascent relies on a buoyancy lift bag—swift, dramatic, a bold contrast to the silent descent.

Voice-over provides insight into the purpose of no-limits sleds, the risk of nitrogen narcosis, and the physiological toll. Watching Nitsch emerge 3–4 minutes later—face pale but composed—is a reminder of extremes freedivers chase. It’s technical, dangerous, and utterly compelling.

