Arjun Sharma, a high school sophomore living in Hawaii, has built an app called CleanMyBeach to help solve the problem of plastic pollution, community by community, all across the world.

According to Sharma:

“I am looking to drive awareness of the effects of plastic pollution. Several million tons of non-degradable plastics arrive in the ocean each year, polluting it at a rapid rate and hurting aquatic life. Beaches are also harmed by this plastic pollution, because of the plastic making its way back to the shore, making it harmful to human life. Several organizations around the world organize beach cleanups in their area in trying to mitigate plastic pollution and trash from the beaches, but they are unable to have an impact on a large enough scale.”

The app, currently available only on the Google Play store, is an event-sharing platform dedicated to beach cleanups. It streamlines the process of organizing and finding beach cleanups in your local area.

For more info, check out the video below or go to Sharma’s website.