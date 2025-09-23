High Seas Treaty Ratified By 61 Countries, Allowing It To Enter Into Force in January 2026

With Morocco and Sierra Leone becoming the 60th and 61st countries to ratify the High Seas Treaty, the pact is one step closer to entering into force by the start of next year.

The treaty, also known as the BBNJ Agreement, establishes legally binding rules to conserve and sustainably use marine biodiversity, share benefits from marine genetic resources more fairly, create protected areas and strengthen scientific cooperation and capacity building.

In a statement, UN Secretary General António Guterres said:

“I welcome this historic achievement for the ocean and for multilateralism.

“In two years, States have turned commitment into action – proving what is possible when nations unite for the common good.

“Covering more than two-thirds of the ocean, the Agreement sets binding rules to conserve and sustainably use marine biodiversity, share benefits more fairly, create protected areas, and advance science and capacity building.

“As we confront the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, this Agreement is a lifeline for the ocean and humanity.

“I commend all who have ratified. I urge every State to join without delay, and all partners to support a swift, full implementation.

“The ocean’s health is humanity’s health.”

UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director Inger Andersen said in an X post:

“Our ocean is the foundation of our very existence. Today we took an important step forward to save our ocean, and to save our future.”

High Seas Alliance Director Rebecca Hubbard lauded the ratifications:

“This historic moment is the culmination of years of dedication and global diplomacy by governments and stakeholders. The High Seas Treaty is a powerful testament to multilateralism- showing what the world can achieve when we come together for the common good for our ocean, which covers more than 70% of the planet. Today marks an important step when promises start becoming action.”

To date, 143 countries have signed the treaty, but only 61 have completed the ratification process. As with other international agreements, the treaty is only binding for those countries that have formally ratified it.

Oceana’s Chief Scientist Dr. Katie Matthews said:

“For too long, the high seas have been a Wild West — lacking comprehensive oversight. The ratification of the High Seas Treaty will help bring order. For the first time, we have the legal foundation to safeguard marine diversity in waters that belong to everyone and no one at the same time.

“What matters now is turning paper into protection. Nations must move quickly from ratification to real-world implementation. If world leaders are serious about protecting 30% of the ocean by 2030, that requires ambitious action on the high seas.

“Countries that have signed but not yet ratified need to step up. Chile has shown leadership in this space, being one of the first nations to ratify the treaty and has plans to submit a proposal for the first high seas marine protected area under the treaty.

“The health of our oceans, and the billions of people who rely on them for food, livelihoods, and climate stability, depends on what comes next.”