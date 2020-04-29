With no tourists on Bonaire due to travel restrictions posed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the staff at Buddy Dive Resort have used the time to help clean beaches of Sargassum.

Sargassum is big threat to the ecosystem because it’s trapping sea-life and choking coral reefs before decomposing on beaches and releasing toxins. The Bonairians are doing everything they can to get rid of the massive amounts that are washing up the shores, and Buddy Dive staffers are helping out.

Staffers also have used the time to renovate the Blennies restaurant as well as a lot of cleaning and maintenance in the resort.

Because restaurants are closed right now, Buddy Dive donated all of its remaining restaurant food to the Bonairian food bank.

