Cressi is doing its part in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by sharing what doctors in Spain and Italy — two of the hardest-hit countries — have done with the company’s Duke Dry Full-Face Snorkeling Mask as a possible solution to keep patients and doctors safe.

Check out the videos below to see how one Italian doctor and one Spanish doctor have adapted the Duke Dry for use as a CPAP mask for patients.

You can also go to the Cressi website for more info.