Dive travel wholesaler Deep Blue Adventures is offering a three-day online dive and travel event packed with educational opportunities and webinars for dive business owners to share with their clients or take their own virtual getaway during the ongoing COVID-10 lockdown.

The schedule begins with an “Industry-Only Day” on Thursday April 16th exclusively for retail dive center owners, managers and their travel sales team. Seminars will include essential legal advice when selling travel, understanding trip insurance, social media marketing tips, and ways to refresh your business model, each presented by various authorities in their field.

Friday April 17th and Saturday April 18th offers professionals and the public alike the chance to “escape” with an array of live webinars presented by resorts and dive industry experts. Attendees will have the chance to explore a variety of destinations around the globe, discuss various topics directly with industry specialists, learn about Rebreathers and discover the Woods Hole Twilight Zone exploration mission with Project Manager Philip Renaud.

The Deep Blue team will be available throughout the event by phone and chat via the company’s website and Facebook Messenger to answer questions, provide advice or simply chat with attendees.

Additionally, a number of Deep Blue’s resort partners have donated free trip giveaways for the event and many more are providing a wealth of unprecedented specials for future travel complete with flexible terms and/or long booking and travel windows, particularly for dive centers who have time to work on their travel calendars now, but are not currently in the position to financially commit.

According to Deep Blue Adventures CEO Cheryl Patterson:

“While most people aren’t in a position of spending right now, and of course no one can go anywhere in the near future, our aim is to help the stakeholders in our industry in any way that we can by planting seeds, providing dive businesses practical and insightful learning opportunities while bringing divers a much needed escape all delivered to their living rooms. All are welcome no matter how you currently book your trips, in fact if you have a solid travel partner that does right by you, we want you to stay with them as they need your loyalty and support now more than ever. However, we still encourage you to take full advantage of this event and take from it whatever you can. This is for everyone and the overall benefit of our dive community.”

The entire event is completely free. Participants simply need to register for each session they wish to attend, and a complete schedule and sign up can be found on the Deep Blue Adventures website. Public webinars will also be streamed live on their Facebook Page, but registration and live attendance in the seminars is required for entry into the trip giveaways.

For further information, check out the video below or email [email protected], call 419-517-6309 and select the Industry Line or connect with them via their Facebook Page.