There’s no need to repeat how unprecedented the COVID-19 pandemic is. The effects are everywhere.

We’re all uncertain about when “normal” will return but we all know it will. So, at Emperor Divers, they understand there is no way anyone wants to pay a deposit for a holiday when you can’t be sure it’ll happen as planned.

Emperor’s solution is to let you hold spaces on their boats for FREE – no deposit.

Contact Emperor or your favorite dive travel operator and they’ll hold any date from July 1st, 2020 onwards — no deposit required. Once the travel bans are lifted and “normal” service returns, you then pay their low deposit of EUR 200 / GBP 180 / USD 250 per person and the final balance at the normal time.

Should you decide you can’t travel as planned, then no harm done, Emperor will cancel your place at no cost.

However, the folks at Emperor stress that, because our lives have been “paused” by COVID-19, many 2020 bookings have re-booked for late 2020 and into 2021 and they hope this offer helps you plan ahead and hold your place with no risk.

For more info, check out the Emperor Divers website or email [email protected].