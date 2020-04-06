Last month, when the COVID-19 virus jumped from Italy to the Philippines, the folks at Hammerhead Spearguns started converting the company’s wetsuit factory in the Philippines into the HammerHead Surgical Mask Factory.

According to company founder Kevin Sakuda’s recent post on the Hammerhead Facebook page:

“This past week was the first full week of Mask Production fulfilling a desperate need for Hospitals and First Responders in Cebu. We might not have any wetsuits and rash guards to sell this summer in the USA but it sure feels good to lose money on a worthy cause.”

Check out the Hammerhead Facebook page for more.