While most divers around the world are taking an extended surface interval, the folks at PADI are creating and sharing new and engaging content to keep divers connected with the ocean.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22nd, PADI released a video this week to inspire and excite divers about the ocean that is resetting during this time and will welcome them back in better days ahead.

The video, along with other content to help people seek adventure and save the ocean from home, is being curated for a new community page published this week on padi.com.

This page will be regularly updated with articles, videos and information to keep the dive community connected to each other, the ocean they love and their local PADI Dive Centers and Resorts.

For more info, go to the new PADI Community Page or check out the video below.

John Liang
John Liang
https://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.