While most divers around the world are taking an extended surface interval, the folks at PADI are creating and sharing new and engaging content to keep divers connected with the ocean.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22nd, PADI released a video this week to inspire and excite divers about the ocean that is resetting during this time and will welcome them back in better days ahead.

The video, along with other content to help people seek adventure and save the ocean from home, is being curated for a new community page published this week on padi.com.

This page will be regularly updated with articles, videos and information to keep the dive community connected to each other, the ocean they love and their local PADI Dive Centers and Resorts.

For more info, go to the new PADI Community Page or check out the video below.