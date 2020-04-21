The folks at Parelenz know that being cooped up at home isn’t the best for divers who would rather be out on or under the water, taking videos of their latest subsurface adventures.

To that end, Paralenz has compiled four practical tips on what you as a diver can do to keep yourself fit and healthy while being stuck at home during the COVID-19 crisis.

Those tips include regular physical exercise, meditation, breathing techniques, and searching for inspirations for your next dive trip.

For more details, go to paralenz.com.

Paralenz also interviewed leading Vaquita expert Lorenzo Rojas-Bracho about the critical endangerment of the Vaquita whale, what we can learn from its case, and what we all can do to make sure other animals don’t suffer the same fate. To learn more, click here.

Vaquita is also the namesake of Paralenz’s newest dive camera. Check out our story on it here.