From the folks at Pro Dive International:

“We hope everyone is safe, and your families and friends are well, despite the situation in the world right now!

“The Coronavirus Crisis has kept all of us in its grip, and unfortunately we know it will continue like this for a while. In the meantime, we are trying to think what we can do, to make sure our company gets through this crisis as as healthy as possible, and how our entire workforce will be able to come back to their jobs once the crisis is over. It is our objective to avoid layoffs to anyone working for us, and to support our hard working staff during the upcoming weeks as much as possible. Mexico and the Dominican Republic unfortunately don’t provide safety nets provided by the governments to their companies and people, as in some others countries may be the case. So, we need to be creative and find win-win solutions and models, that help everyone involved!

“In our past communication we asked our clients to please not cancel their trips with us, or request refunds right now, and rather postpone the trip into the future (we are offering vouchers valid for a full five years). Now, we have come up with an idea to do even more, as assistance is needed, on every level possible.

“We are offering a VERY SPECIAL PROMOTION, which provides for a whopping 25% DISCOUNT for diving or snorkeling, and the reservation may be used at any time during the next five years, so, provides total flexibility!

“Condition to obtain this great discount, is that the payment has to be made until the 15th of April this year, and it’s not refundable. This offer is bookable directly with us, but also through any of our worldwide dive travel agency partners, so don’t hesitate! We are also negotiating with our partner hotels, to provide us with similar offers, so within a few days we probably can extend the offer to full dive and stay packages as well.

“Thanks for your support, now is the time to save big $$ on your future diving trip with us, and at the same time provide great assistance to our company and its entire staff.”

For more info, go to prodiveinternational.com or email [email protected].