Professional Scuba Schools Worldwide will be offering a free Instructor or Divemaster Crossover course to qualified health care workers and emergency first responders.

The move is a thank you by PSS for all the hard work and sacrifice being shown in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The course is open to qualified applicants within North America and the Caribbean.

To take advantage of the option and start the process, all you need to do is head to the crossover page during Nurses Week, fill out your details and select HCWFR crossover (health care worker). You will then receive an email and e-learning materials with further information.

According to Giuseppe Minopoli, the President of PSS Worldwide:

“We have all been impacted in some way by this pandemic, but probably none more so than health care workers and first responders. This is simply a small way for PSS to say, ‘thank you’ for your hard work and dedication. We know we can’t thank our medical professionals enough for all they do and the sacrifices they make to help keep us healthy and safe.”

You can register for the Crossover here.