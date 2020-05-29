How We Are Helping: Search Scuba

With the COVID-19 lockdown, dive shops are facing very uncertain futures and many are fearing the worst.

Like Grubhub did for independent restaurants, the folks at Search Scuba are helping dive shops by suspending commissions through June 13th, 2020.

All booking revenue generated via Search Scuba’s site will be passed on directly to the dive shops, and this includes any future dives that are booked during the time period.

And it’s not only dive shops — divers are also living in uncertainty, so to help them build confidence Search Scuba are also allowing divers to cancel their trips 100% up to 48 hours ahead of the dive.

“Although we expect a percentage of the future dives to be cancelled our hope is to build confidence among our dive shop community that they will get through this.”

To learn more, check out the Search Scuba website.