Friday, May 29, 2020
Scuba Diving

How We Are Helping: Search Scuba

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Search Scuba
Search Scuba

With the COVID-19 lockdown, dive shops are facing very uncertain futures and many are fearing the worst.

Like Grubhub did for independent restaurants, the folks at Search Scuba are helping dive shops by suspending commissions through June 13th, 2020.

All booking revenue generated via Search Scuba’s site will be passed on directly to the dive shops, and this includes any future dives that are booked during the time period.

And it’s not only dive shops — divers are also living in uncertainty, so to help them build confidence Search Scuba are also allowing divers to cancel their trips 100% up to 48 hours ahead of the dive.

“Although we expect a percentage of the future dives to be cancelled our hope is to build confidence among our dive shop community that they will get through this.”

To learn more, check out the Search Scuba website.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

283,938FansLike
64,988FollowersFollow
2,257FollowersFollow
21,407FollowersFollow
25,536FollowersFollow
1,171SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba DivingSpearfishing, and Diving Travel. We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US