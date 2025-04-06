IANTD and SEI Adopt DAN First Aid Curriculum

The International Association of Nitrox and Technical Divers and Scuba Educators International have announced that they are both adopting the Divers Alert Network’s curriculum for first aid courses.

That means both agencies will incorporate the standards and skills requirement in DAN’s basic life support, CPR and oxygen administered courses as part of their own first aid training. The latest development means that the two agencies have joined NAUI in adopting DAN’s curriculum requirements.

According to IANTD CEO Luis Augusto Pedro:

“We are confident our professionals and divers will benefit from this collaboration with DAN. IANTD’s programs, from entry-level upward, are designed to equip divers with the skills and knowledge they need to be safe, responsible, and self-sufficient, and partnering with DAN on first aid education will no doubt advance this goal.”

While SEI President and CEO Jim Gunderson added:

“Sure, SEI could have developed our own first aid program…but why reinvent the wheel when DAN already offers the most comprehensive program in the industry? SEl is proud to partner with DAN for our SEI First Aid – Powered By DAN Program. This partnership will enable our instructors and dive shops to offer their students and communities an excellent first aid program in a cost-effective manner.”

While DAN Director of Training JoAnn Perry stated:

“DAN’s goal is to have capable first aid providers at every dive site, and our curriculum is the most comprehensive in the dive industry, covering more skills than any other courses for lay providers. In terms of diving and in-water education, the scuba training agencies are the experts. In terms of first aid for dive injuries, many in our industry rely on DAN.”

Commenting on the new adoption, DAN President and CEO Bill Ziefle added:

“DAN’s research, medical services, and claims data give us crucial insights into the frequency and severity of the various incidents that arise in diving…and we have a dedicated team to monitor international first aid standards and keep our curriculum up to date with the latest research. We’re pleased to leverage this expertise for the benefit of the entire diving community through our Powered By DAN program.”