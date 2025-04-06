Sunday, April 6, 2025
Scuba Diving

IANTD and SEI Adopt DAN First Aid Curriculum

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

DAN Announces New Continuing Education For Dive Pros
DAN Announces New Continuing Education For Dive Pros

The International Association of Nitrox and Technical Divers and Scuba Educators International have announced that they are both adopting the Divers Alert Network’s curriculum for first aid courses.

That means both agencies will incorporate the standards and skills requirement in DAN’s basic life support, CPR and oxygen administered courses as part of their own first aid training. The latest development means that the two agencies have joined NAUI in adopting DAN’s curriculum requirements.

According to IANTD CEO Luis Augusto Pedro:

“We are confident our professionals and divers will benefit from this collaboration with DAN. IANTD’s programs, from entry-level upward, are designed to equip divers with the skills and knowledge they need to be safe, responsible, and self-sufficient, and partnering with DAN on first aid education will no doubt advance this goal.”

While SEI President and CEO Jim Gunderson added:

“Sure, SEI could have developed our own first aid program…but why reinvent the wheel when DAN already offers the most comprehensive program in the industry? SEl is proud to partner with DAN for our SEI First Aid – Powered By DAN Program. This partnership will enable our instructors and dive shops to offer their students and communities an excellent first aid program in a cost-effective manner.”

While DAN Director of Training JoAnn Perry stated:

“DAN’s goal is to have capable first aid providers at every dive site, and our curriculum is the most comprehensive in the dive industry, covering more skills than any other courses for lay providers. In terms of diving and in-water education, the scuba training agencies are the experts. In terms of first aid for dive injuries, many in our industry rely on DAN.”

Commenting on the new adoption, DAN President and CEO Bill Ziefle added:

“DAN’s research, medical services, and claims data give us crucial insights into the frequency and severity of the various incidents that arise in diving…and we have a dedicated team to monitor international first aid standards and keep our curriculum up to date with the latest research. We’re pleased to leverage this expertise for the benefit of the entire diving community through our Powered By DAN program.”

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,066FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US