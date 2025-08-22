Industry Groups Warn of Subsea Cables Infrastructure Risks

The European Subsea Cables Association (ESCA) and the International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) have issued a joint statement warning about the risks posed to European subsea infrastructure.

They warned that regulatory barriers, a shortage of skilled offshore workers and the lack of readily available solutions are compromising the continent’s ability to repair damaged cables.

The world’s subsea cable network underpins the digital economy and renewable energy transition. Rising geopolitical tensions, worsening climate threats and lack of preparedness increase risks. Both organizations emphasize that Europe’s ability to restore and repair damaged cables is severely limited due to the aforementioned factors.

To put their importance in perspective, underwater optical fiber cables carry over 99 percent of global intercontinental data, while subsea power cables deliver growing volumes of renewable electricity and support cross-border energy exchange. These cables can suffer damage from multiple sources, whether intentionally or unintentionally. However, in either case, the ability to fix them is severely hampered.

Commenting on the warning about the risks to underwater infrastructure, ESCA Chairman Stephen Dawe stated:

“Subsea cables are the invisible infrastructure of modern Europe. Industry plans resilience in system design, and governments need to plan resilience through focused policy. Governments and regulators must work with the industry to ensure that policy and legislation are not barriers to being able to fix subsea cables quickly when faults occur. Delays caused by policy or permitting are not acceptable in an environment where risk is increasing and resilience is paramount.”

While IMCA Chief Executive Iain Grainger added:

“Our sector provides the marine capability that underpins Europe’s energy and digital transitions. However, without coordinated investment and strategic support, there is a danger that capacity gaps will emerge at precisely the moment when we can least afford them. The EU Action Plan is a positive step forward. Now is the time for decisive follow-through across Member States and in partnership with industry.”