Inorganic Nitrogen In Arctic Ocean Faces Dramatic Reduction

Researchers have found that climate change is dramatically reducing the availability of inorganic nitrogen in the Arctic Ocean.

The scientists found that over the past two decades, the six largest rivers feeding the Arctic, Yenisey, Lena, Ob’, Mackenzie, Yukon and Kolyma, have all shown a steep decline in the form of nitrogen that marine life relies on.

Sadly, this change threatens coastal food webs that have sustained both human and animal life for thousands of years.

The study examined 20 years of water chemistry records in conjunction with environmental metrics, including temperature, precipitation, land cover and permafrost extent. The subsequent analysis indicates that warming air temperatures and increased rainfall are altering river discharge patterns and accelerating permafrost thaw.

As a result, in four of the six rivers, the concentration of inorganic nitrogen dropped sharply from 2003 to 2023, while organic nitrogen steadily rose.

The team behind the study found that permafrost loss is the principal driver of this shift. As frozen soils thaw, organic matter trapped for millennia is released into waterways, fueling the rise in dissolved organic forms of nitrogen.

Commenting on the latest results, J. Ruyle, the study lead and assistant professor in the Civil and Urban Engineering Department at NYU, stated:

“This is a red flag for the Arctic. Rapid changes in river nitrogen chemistry could completely transform how these marine ecosystems function. Whether we’re looking at PFAS contamination in drinking water or nitrogen cycling in Arctic rivers, the common thread is understanding how environmental changes propagate through water systems.

This work demonstrates why we need to think about water quality and climate change as fundamentally linked challenges. As climate change intensifies, we must understand these interconnections to protect both human health and ecosystem integrity.”

