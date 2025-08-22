Insta360 Unveils GO Ultra Action Camera

If you’re an avid snorkeler, you’ll want to check this out: Insta360 this week unveiled its new GO Ultra action camera.

Waterproof down to 33ft (10m), the Standalone Camera has a runtime of 70 minutes on a single charge and 200 minutes when combined with the Action Pod. The fast charging system can get the GO Ultra back to 80% in only 12 minutes.

Unlike the GO 3S, which has fixed internal storage, the GO Ultra uses removable microSD cards. Not only does this instantly give you up to 2TB of storage space, but when the card gets full, you can pop it out and replace it with a new one in seconds.

The GO Ultra’s 1/1.28″ sensor increases the amount of light captured by the lens, and the new ambient light sensor reduces flickering and calibrates colors in real-time for more authentic footage. The 5nm AI chip reduces visual noise while still improving processing time for smooth 4K60fps shooting.

The addition of Active HDR and PureVideo, modes for enhancing low-light performance, means your shooting doesn’t have to stop when the sun sets.

For a hands-free mode, attach the Standalone Camera to the Magnet Pendant or Magnetic Easy Clip to record your POV.

The Standalone Camera’s built-in magnetic base can be used on any metallic surface and combined with the Pivot Mount, Flexi Strap Mount and more, opening up a whole new range of creative third-person angles.

The GO Ultra uses Bluetooth to broadcast in real time from the Standalone Camera to the Action Pod. Give it to your little ones to play with and see the world as they do on the 2.5″ (63.5mm) flip touchscreen.

The upgraded Insta360 app sports AI tools to instantly turn your footage into shareable content. Transitions, effects, music and more can be added with just a few taps. Cyclists can add their data — GPS, heart rate, speed — from Strava or a third-party device that syncs in real-time to their footage. The new AI Family Moments feature collates all your loved ones’ magic moments into a virtual album.

The Standard Bundle is priced at US$449.99/~€370 and includes the GO Ultra (Standalone Camera and Action Pod) in either Midnight Black or Arctic White, a Quick Release Safety Cord, Magnetic Easy Clip, Magnet Pendant, USB-C cable and a Lens Guard.

For more info, go to insta360.com or check out the video below.