Monday, September 15, 2025
Underwater Imaging

Insta360 Unveils New X5 Invisible Dive Case Pro

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Insta360 X5 Invisible Dive Case Pro
Insta360 X5 Invisible Dive Case Pro

The folks at Insta360 have unveiled their latest dive case for the company’s action camera: the X5 Invisible Dive Case Pro.

Building on the design of the original X5 Invisible Dive Case, the Dive Case Pro introduces advanced optics that reduce distortion caused by refraction, delivering sharper details and truer colors, especially in clear water or close-up shots.

Here are some of the new case’s features:

  • Clearer, More Vibrant Underwater Imaging
    The Invisible Dive Case Pro’s unique optical lens design compensates for distortions caused by light refraction underwater, delivering sharper images with richer detail.
  • Optimal in Clear Water & Close-Up Shots
    Experience noticeably enhanced visuals in clear water and close-range photography.
  • Explore the Depths
    Once attached, X5 can shoot down to 164ft (50m). With its improved design, you can capture footage of an underwater world with peace of mind.
  • 360 Footage, Zero Blind Spots, Invisible Case
    Combined with the invisible selfie stick effect, get effortless third-person shots underwater, like having your own personal follow cam.
Insta360 X5 Invisible Dive Case Pro
Insta360 X5 Invisible Dive Case Pro

The company recommends the Invisible Dive Case Pro for pro divers and content creators who dive regularly and prioritize image quality above all else. The Dive Case Pro’s larger size and weight make it less convenient for travel, but if you’re pursuing the ultimate underwater imaging, the trade-off could be worth it.

The new dive case retails for US$119.99/~€102.

For more info, go to insta360.com.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,050FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US