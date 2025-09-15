Insta360 Unveils New X5 Invisible Dive Case Pro

The folks at Insta360 have unveiled their latest dive case for the company’s action camera: the X5 Invisible Dive Case Pro.

Building on the design of the original X5 Invisible Dive Case, the Dive Case Pro introduces advanced optics that reduce distortion caused by refraction, delivering sharper details and truer colors, especially in clear water or close-up shots.

Here are some of the new case’s features:

Clearer, More Vibrant Underwater Imaging

The Invisible Dive Case Pro’s unique optical lens design compensates for distortions caused by light refraction underwater, delivering sharper images with richer detail.

Experience noticeably enhanced visuals in clear water and close-range photography.

Once attached, X5 can shoot down to 164ft (50m). With its improved design, you can capture footage of an underwater world with peace of mind.

Combined with the invisible selfie stick effect, get effortless third-person shots underwater, like having your own personal follow cam.

The company recommends the Invisible Dive Case Pro for pro divers and content creators who dive regularly and prioritize image quality above all else. The Dive Case Pro’s larger size and weight make it less convenient for travel, but if you’re pursuing the ultimate underwater imaging, the trade-off could be worth it.

The new dive case retails for US$119.99/~€102.

For more info, go to insta360.com.