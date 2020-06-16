Introducing The DeeperBlue Weekly Podcast

Over the last couple of months, we have been hard at work behind the scenes creating something very exciting – the DeeperBlue Podcast.

We’re proud to announce that the new podcast is launching on 23rd June at 5 am Eastern / 10 am London / 7 pm Sydney.

The DeeperBlue Podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater. Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

Hosted by DeeperBlue.com Founder Stephan Whelan and produced by Jason Elias of the Big Deep, the podcast will cover all the latest underwater news, trends, equipment, and events happening all around the world. We’ll talk to THE most interesting people in the dive world, from world-famous underwater pioneers to fearless modern explorers.

We’ll discuss the latest in diving innovations from the people who created them… athletes pushing the limits of what we think humans can do underwater…. and we’ll speak to people leading the efforts to preserve and protect the oceans we love.

We’ll cover all aspects of the traveling it takes to get to the dive spots we love, from undiscovered dive spot recommendations to epic exotic resorts and tropical islands in sun-washed waters.

And finally, we will give you our honest opinions and intelligent, unvarnished commentaries on what we think is important in the dive world.

You’ll quickly understand that we give you the best thirty minutes about getting underwater every single week.

Interested to hear more?

You can find out more on our dedicated DeeperBlue Podcast site, you can listen to the teaser above or subscribe via Apple Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcast, or wherever you get your podcasts.