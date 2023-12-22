Friday, December 22, 2023
Introducing the Ultimate Bonaire Experience

The wreck of the Hilma Hooker is one of the 5 Best Bonaire Scuba Diving Sites Not To Miss Out On
The Ultimate Bonaire Experience has launched and is a collaboration between Epic Tours and Buddy Dive Resort.

The new Sail, Dive & Dine tour merges the best of Buddy Dive’s diving with Epic Tours’ service on board a catamaran.

Features of the new Sail, Dive & Dine tour include:

  • Two guided dives or snorkeling if you wish.
  • An eight-hour all-inclusive experience onboard a 44ft/13.4m sailing catamaran.
  • An open bar including soft drinks, beers, wines, and prosecco.
  • Lunch Plus a four-course dinner.
  • On-deck freshwater shower.

The tours will take place between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., with the two guided dives occurring at the Marine Park of Bonaire and Klein Bonaire. Lunch is served after the first dive.

After the second dive, the boat moors up at a secluded spot where guests can enjoy their time and relax. The day comes to an end with a delicious four-course dinner before heading home.

You can find out more information here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

