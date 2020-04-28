Itching to get back in the water again once the lockdown ends? The folks at JBL Spearguns are offering a limited-time, 50-percent discount on all of their wetsuits.

According to a recent email they sent out:

“Remember when you could dive without being hassled? Or fined?? So do we, those were good days. We’re sure those days will be back sooner than later. With that in mind, we figured, what better way to celebrate the inevitable end of the COVID-19 lockdown than with a fresh wetsuit at a killer price.”

Consequently, the VERTIGO V2 5mm two-piece, normally US$375(~346 Euros) is now $185 (~171 Euros); the VERTIGO 3mm two-piece, normally $330 (~305 Euros) is now $165 (~152 Euros); and the VERTIGO 2.5mm one-piece, normally $240 (~222 Euros) is now $140 (~129 Euros).

The sale is good through May 15th, 2020.

For more info, go to jblspearguns.com.