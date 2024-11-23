JBL Spearguns Showcases Prototype Travel Speargun

The folks at JBL Spearguns showcased a prototype travel speargun at this year’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas.

JBL basically took their travel Reaper speargun and added the roller components to it.

It’s a travel speargun that has a 100-centimeter (39-inch) roller. It has a 5-16th shaft that splits in half for easy packing, but can be put together with two screws to make up a full-size speargun on your trips.

The gun will be available very soon, and JBL hasn’t figured out the pricing yet.

For more info, go to jblspearguns.com.