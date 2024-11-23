Saturday, November 23, 2024
JBL Spearguns Showcases Prototype Travel Speargun

John Liang
-

The folks at JBL Spearguns showcased a prototype travel speargun at this year’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas.

JBL basically took their travel Reaper speargun and added the roller components to it.

It’s a travel speargun that has a 100-centimeter (39-inch) roller. It has a 5-16th shaft that splits in half for easy packing, but can be put together with two screws to make up a full-size speargun on your trips.

The gun will be available very soon, and JBL hasn’t figured out the pricing yet.

For more info, go to jblspearguns.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

