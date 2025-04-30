Jeff Seckendorf Steps Down As UTD CEO

Wednesday, April 30, 2025
John Liang
By John Liang

Unified Team Diving announced this week that co-founder Jeff Seckendorf was stepping down as CEO, but will stay on at the company as an instructor, instructor trainer and coach.

Training Director Ben Bos and Development Director Jay Gardner will assume ownership and management of the company.

According to a statement:

“After years of inspiring leadership, Jeff is stepping down from his leadership role at UTD. His vision has shaped the path we’ve walked together, and his contributions have left an indelible mark on our organization. We are deeply grateful for his passion, his pioneering spirit, and the values he instilled in all of us.”

In the company’s latest podcast episode announcing the change, Gardner said:

“This is by no means any sort of negative split or a disagreement between all of us or any sort of thing; this is actually a celebration of what Jeff has brought to UTD since the beginning and his transition out of it, a decision solely by him, and Ben and I are excited to not only take over and take us into the next chapter of the company but also to stay connected with Jeff.”

Check out the full podcast episode here.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

