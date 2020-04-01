It’s not only the adults who might be missing the ocean and need the inspiration to keep connected to it – our little sea stars will be wanting their fix as well. Here are our suggestions to keep the little ocean enthusiasts entertained while on lockdown.

For Little Ocean Enthusiasts

Mermaid Minute

One of our favorite creatures in the oceans are mermaids, and we are lucky that the team at DeeperBlue.com know a real-life one – Mermaid Linden! This mermaid has created two seasons of free online web series called “The Mermaid Minute” to help educate kids about the oceans.

Sharks4Kids

Sharks4kids founder Jillian Morris Brake has created a wealth of information and activities to help create a new generation of shark advocates through access to a dynamic range of educational materials. Kids can access games, activities and info sheets to satisfy their own curiosity about sharks. You can find out more via the Sharks4kids website.

Finding Dory

This Pixar 3D computer-animated adventure film takes kids on an adventure with a friendly but forgetful blue tang Dory as she begins a search for her long-lost parents, and everyone learns a few things about the real meaning of family along the way.

The Little Mermaid

This Disney classic tells the tale of a beautiful mermaid called Ariel who makes a deal with Ursula, a sea witch, to meet Eric, a human prince she falls in love with. However, unaware of Ursula’s evil plans, Ariel ends up in trouble.

Georgia Aquarium Webcams

The Atlanta based aquarium is huge at 10 million gallons of water. Have a soothing look under the sea with live cams of beluga whales, African penguins, jellyfish and more. You can connect directly to the webcams on the Aquarium website.

Shark Tale

Another 3D animated movie, this time from Dreamworks. The story tells of Oscar, a fast-talking fish who becomes an overnight sensation when he lies about having killed a shark. However, he soon begins to suffer the consequences of his deceptive actions.

The Deep

Based on a comic book created by Tom Taylor and James Brouwer, “The Deep” focuses on the Nekton family. The Nekton family are adventurous underwater explorers who live in a state-of-the-art submarine named the Aronnax. The family consists of Antaeus and Fontaine and their parents Will and Kaiko and they seek to unravel the mystery of the ocean’s depths. The family seeks Lemuria, a lost city that they are trying to reclaim. With help from Nereus, their guardian, they seek to pursue the riddle that will take them to Lemuria. You can find the series on Netflix in various countries.

Do you have any favorite kid’s activities to keep them entertained and connected with the water? Let us know in the comments below.

