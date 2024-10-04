Killer Whales’ Dietary Preferences Revealed

Researchers from the University of Washington and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have shone a light on resident killer whales’ dietary preferences.

The team studied the diets of resident Orcas from northern California to the Gulf of Alaska.

According to the research, both resident populations have shown a preference for Salmon, especially Chinook, coho and chum.

According to UW Assistant Professor of Aquatic and Fishery Sciences Amy Van Cise who began the study:

“Killer whales are incredibly intelligent, and learn foraging strategies from their matriarchs, who know where to find the richest prey resources in their regions. So we wanted to know: Does all of that social learning affect diet preferences in different populations of resident killer whales, or in pods within populations?

“We know that lack of food is one of the main threats facing the endangered southern resident killer whales. We figured that if we could compare their diet to the dietary habits of a healthy and growing population, it might help us better understand how we can steward and protect this vulnerable population.”

You can find the original research here.