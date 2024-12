Efforts to secure a sustainable krill fishery failed at this year’s Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR) meeting.

Despite growing demand for krill in aquaculture and supplements, member nations could not agree on stricter regulations.

Conservationists warn that overharvesting could destabilize Antarctic ecosystems, as krill are a cornerstone of the food web.

