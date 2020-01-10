Want to take your underwater photography to the next level, and is visiting Wakatobi Dive Resort in Indonesia on your bucket list? The folks at Ikelite might have just the answer.

From March 2-6, 2020, Ikelite Photo School instructor Steve Miller will be on site, offering personalized tips prior to and after your dives, as well as in post processing.

The trip includes:

* Daily boat dives and shore diving

* Personal one-on-one photo advice

* Gourmet meals and snacks

Spots are limited, so you’ll need to contact Miller ASAP for more information on prices, etc. Send him an email at [email protected].