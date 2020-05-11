Lembeh Resort has introduced a program inviting divers from across the world to come and join them in the Lembeh Straits from the safety and comfort of their sofa.

The dives will take place on Wednesdays, and the specific dive site is announced on the Lembeh Resort Facebook page one day in advance. The times of the dive will vary slightly from week to week.

If you are wondering what on earth is a “sofa dive,” it’s a simple interactive experience where divers are logged on to the Lembeh Resort Facebook page for one hour. During the hour, there’s an opportunity to upload photos and videos from the site, as well as chat with other divers and relieve the experience of diving in Lembeh. During the hour, members of the resort team and marine biologists are also available to chat and interact with.

To take part in the Sofa Dive, simply “Like” the Lembeh Resort Facebook page so you can be notified of the timing of the next event.

You can visit the Critters at Lembeh Facebook page here.