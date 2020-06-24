Lobster Unveils Neck Weight System Version 2

The folks that make the Lobster freediving neck weight system have unveiled Version 2 of their neck weight.

The new version has the following features: It doesn’t put pressure on collarbones; its shape has been changed to achieve even smoother gliding in the water; and the total weight of the systems have been changed as well as the number and weight of segments based on the advice of customers.

Another bonus is an opportunity to assemble the Lobster in the form of your country’s flag.

Pricing for the Lobster Version 2 starts at €179 (~US$202) for the small, 2.5kg (5.5lbs) size; €199 (~$224) for the medium, 4kg (8.8lbs) size; and €239 (~$269) for the large, 6kg (13.2lbs) size.

For more info, go to lobsterweight.com.