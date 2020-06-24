Thursday, June 25, 2020
Freediving

Lobster Unveils Neck Weight System Version 2

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Lobster Full Set 2 - Medium
Lobster Full Set 2 - Medium

The folks that make the Lobster freediving neck weight system have unveiled Version 2 of their neck weight.

The new version has the following features: It doesn’t put pressure on collarbones; its shape has been changed to achieve even smoother gliding in the water; and the total weight of the systems have been changed as well as the number and weight of segments based on the advice of customers.

Another bonus is an opportunity to assemble the Lobster in the form of your country’s flag.

Pricing for the Lobster Version 2 starts at €179 (~US$202) for the small, 2.5kg (5.5lbs) size; €199 (~$224) for the medium, 4kg (8.8lbs) size; and €239 (~$269) for the large, 6kg (13.2lbs) size.

For more info, go to lobsterweight.com.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

