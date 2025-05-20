Luminox Officially Partners With FORCE BLUE

Watchmaker Luminox announced it has partnered with FORCE BLUE, the nonprofit organization that retrains and redeploys former US Special Operations veterans to help restore and protect marine ecosystems.

According to Luminox:

“At Luminox, we believe that every second counts, in the field, under the surface, and in the fight to protect our planet. That’s why our partnership with FORCE BLUE is rooted in the values we live by: service, elite diving capability, and unwavering commitment to sustainability. Together, we stand for purpose-driven performance, and a mission that needs urgent care….

“Since 2022, Luminox has stood alongside FORCE BLUE on operations that matter, from coral restoration to marine ecosystem research. Now, we’re proud to make it official. Explore the missions we’ve supported and stay tuned for what’s next as this partnership continues to evolve.”

Roger Sparks, a US Air Force pararescue veteran, says:

“The fact that Luminox is partnering with FORCE BLUE and creating a dive watch for ourselves is a powerful affirmation that we’re doing the right thing.”

Steve Gonzales, a US Navy SEAL vet, adds:

“You see guys wearing Luminox watches, they’ve utilized it in training and in combat all around the world. So to have a company like Luminox reach out to force Blue and want to partner with us and support us, it’s an honor to have them.”

Maria Valenzuela, global marketing director at Luminox, said:

“Taking such a fragile environment that needs so much care and the strength and force of special ops veterans, it is a unique way of merging two worlds together.”

Angelo Fiore, director of diving operations for FORCE BLUE, said:

“You can’t be in a fight alone, so you have a great product, we have a great product. We can come together, and that’s what’s the most important thing: Aligning yourselves with partners that are designed to make a positive impact on communities.”

Francina Hahn, director of marketing and ecommerce for Luminox, said:

“It has such an impact, and they’re enveloping more people along the way. So the more people that learn about this, the more people that start to affect change and their communities and the way they behave is very important.”

Rudy Reyes, a US Marine Force Recon veteran and FORCE BLUE co-founder, said:

“To have a brand like Luminox steeped in warrior tradition, a piece of infallible gear that helps warriors like my brothers and myself accomplish the mission, to have them on board now with this new mission of hope, to empower the best and the brightest our country has to give — veterans — it’s transformational, so thank you, Luminox.”

Check out the official announcement on Instagram or watch the video below.