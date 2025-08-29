Friday, August 29, 2025
Ocean

Maori Ocean Culture Workshops to Take Place In September

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Maori Canoe (Adobe Stock)
Maori Canoe (Adobe Stock)

A series of workshops focusing on Maori ocean culture is scheduled to take place on September 16th in Venice, Italy.

The first workshop will focus on Tangaroa, a central figure in Maori mythology. Tangaroa is the son of Ranginui (Sky) and Papatuanuku (Earth), and is associated with the sea, fertility and creation.

The second workshop will focus on the traditional “Waka” Maori canoes, especially the elaborately carved Waka Taua. The Waka are important cultural symbols, representing identity and community. This workshop will draw parallels with Venetian boats like the gondola and caorlina, exploring the cultural identity represented by maritime vessels.

A traditional Maori dance performance will follow the workshops.

Maori Ocean Culture Workshops
Maori Ocean Culture Workshops

UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission and Italy’s Associazione Giochi Antichi collaboratively developed the event agenda.

For the latest updates, follow @oceanliteracy_unescoioc on Instagram and to sign up for the free tickets, click here.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,004FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US