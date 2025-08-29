Maori Ocean Culture Workshops to Take Place In September

A series of workshops focusing on Maori ocean culture is scheduled to take place on September 16th in Venice, Italy.

The first workshop will focus on Tangaroa, a central figure in Maori mythology. Tangaroa is the son of Ranginui (Sky) and Papatuanuku (Earth), and is associated with the sea, fertility and creation.

The second workshop will focus on the traditional “Waka” Maori canoes, especially the elaborately carved Waka Taua. The Waka are important cultural symbols, representing identity and community. This workshop will draw parallels with Venetian boats like the gondola and caorlina, exploring the cultural identity represented by maritime vessels.

A traditional Maori dance performance will follow the workshops.

UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission and Italy’s Associazione Giochi Antichi collaboratively developed the event agenda.

For the latest updates, follow @oceanliteracy_unescoioc on Instagram and to sign up for the free tickets, click here.