Saturday, February 1, 2025
Scuba Diving

Mares Introduces The New Puck Lite Dive Computer

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Mares PUCK Lite Dive Computer
Mares PUCK Lite Dive Computer

Mares has announced the introduction of its new PUCK Lite Dive Computer.

It’s designed to be the perfect entry-level dive computer that can fulfill most recreational divers’ needs and grow with them during their recreational dive journey.

The new PUCK Lite Dive Computer features a host of cutting-edge technologies, yet is intuitive and easy to use by most divers, including those just starting their underwater adventure. Features of the PUCK Lite include:

  • The tried and tested Bühlmann ZH-L16C Algorithm, with two gradient factor options, gives divers one of the safest, most tested algorithms out there.
  • Nitrox compatible. You can use the Mares PUCK Lite with Nitrox mixes from 21% up to 50%.
  • An easy-to-see HD display with up to 800 segments uses cutting-edge chip-on-glass technology for easy readability. 
  • Connect your Mares PUCK Lite to both the SSI App and Mares for firmware updates via Bluetooth. while also accessing your log book online.
  • Ergonomic, easy-to-use single-button navigation. You can use all the computer features and navigate its menus via one easy-to-use button. 
  • The Mares PUCK Lite features a user-replaceable battery. The durable CR2450 batteries power the unit for up to 100 dives and are easily replaced by the owner. 
  • Easily removable strap. The Mares Puck features a strap that can be easily removed and replaced with a simple bungee cord, allowing divers to customize the mounting and operation. 
  • Logbook: The Mares PUCK Lite dive computer features a logbook capable of stowing up to 100 dives. The dives can also be displayed using a chart. 
  • Mares will provide firmware updates for the Mares PUCK Lite via Mares or SSI apps. Firmware updates are complimentary and free of charge.

The PUCK Lite Dive Computer retails for US$298.85/~€288/~£241.

You can find out more information about the PUCK Lite Dive Computer here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,428FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US