Mares Introduces The New Puck Lite Dive Computer

Mares has announced the introduction of its new PUCK Lite Dive Computer.

It’s designed to be the perfect entry-level dive computer that can fulfill most recreational divers’ needs and grow with them during their recreational dive journey.

The new PUCK Lite Dive Computer features a host of cutting-edge technologies, yet is intuitive and easy to use by most divers, including those just starting their underwater adventure. Features of the PUCK Lite include:

The tried and tested Bühlmann ZH-L16C Algorithm, with two gradient factor options, gives divers one of the safest, most tested algorithms out there.

Nitrox compatible. You can use the Mares PUCK Lite with Nitrox mixes from 21% up to 50%.

An easy-to-see HD display with up to 800 segments uses cutting-edge chip-on-glass technology for easy readability.

Connect your Mares PUCK Lite to both the SSI App and Mares for firmware updates via Bluetooth. while also accessing your log book online.

Ergonomic, easy-to-use single-button navigation. You can use all the computer features and navigate its menus via one easy-to-use button.

The Mares PUCK Lite features a user-replaceable battery. The durable CR2450 batteries power the unit for up to 100 dives and are easily replaced by the owner.

Easily removable strap. The Mares Puck features a strap that can be easily removed and replaced with a simple bungee cord, allowing divers to customize the mounting and operation.

Logbook: The Mares PUCK Lite dive computer features a logbook capable of stowing up to 100 dives. The dives can also be displayed using a chart.

Mares will provide firmware updates for the Mares PUCK Lite via Mares or SSI apps. Firmware updates are complimentary and free of charge.

The PUCK Lite Dive Computer retails for US$298.85/~€288/~£241.

You can find out more information about the PUCK Lite Dive Computer here.