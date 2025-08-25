Mares Launches New Sirus L Dive Computer

Mares has unveiled its latest dive computer, the Sirius L.
The latest addition to its popular dive computer family combines robust functionality with feather-light wearability.
The Sirius L is designed for divers of all levels, from beginners to seasoned professionals. It pairs a clean segment-style LCD with an intuitive user interface, delivering clear readings at a glance. It also features a variety of modes, including Air, Nitrox, Multi-gas Nitrox for up to three gas mixes, Freedive and Bottom Time.
The computer uses the well-known and proven Bühlmann ZH-L16C algorithm, complete with user-adjustable gradient factors. This tried-and-tested algorithm provides you with peace of mind regarding your decompression calculations.
Features of the Mares Sirius L dive computer include:
- The Sirius L has a simple two-button navigation system for effortless operation.
- Equipped with a replaceable CR2450 battery, providing up to 100 dives per charge.
- Supports Bluetooth connectivity, allowing easy access to logbooks and firmware updates through the Mares and SSI apps.
- The Sirius also functions as a daily wristwatch, offering time display, date, alarm, countdown timer, and dual time zones.
According to Richard Murphy, a product manager at Mares:
“Divers asked for a computer that’s both powerful and practical. We answered with the Sirius L. It offers all the essentials, plus premium features like Bluetooth connectivity and brand-new Safety Stop+, in a compact format that fits comfortably on any wrist.”
You can find out more information about the Mares Sirus L here.