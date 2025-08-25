Mares Launches New Sirus L Dive Computer

Mares has unveiled its latest dive computer, the Sirius L.

The latest addition to its popular dive computer family combines robust functionality with feather-light wearability.

The Sirius L is designed for divers of all levels, from beginners to seasoned professionals. It pairs a clean segment-style LCD with an intuitive user interface, delivering clear readings at a glance. It also features a variety of modes, including Air, Nitrox, Multi-gas Nitrox for up to three gas mixes, Freedive and Bottom Time.

The computer uses the well-known and proven Bühlmann ZH-L16C algorithm, complete with user-adjustable gradient factors. This tried-and-tested algorithm provides you with peace of mind regarding your decompression calculations.

Features of the Mares Sirius L dive computer include:

The Sirius L has a simple two-button navigation system for effortless operation.

Equipped with a replaceable CR2450 battery, providing up to 100 dives per charge.

Supports Bluetooth connectivity, allowing easy access to logbooks and firmware updates through the Mares and SSI apps.

The Sirius also functions as a daily wristwatch, offering time display, date, alarm, countdown timer, and dual time zones.

According to Richard Murphy, a product manager at Mares:

“Divers asked for a computer that’s both powerful and practical. We answered with the Sirius L. It offers all the essentials, plus premium features like Bluetooth connectivity and brand-new Safety Stop+, in a compact format that fits comfortably on any wrist.”

You can find out more information about the Mares Sirus L here.