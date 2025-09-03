Mark Gold Named As New CalCOFI Director

Mark Gold has been named as the new director of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography’s California Cooperative Oceanic Fisheries Investigations (CalCOFI).

CalCOFI is an oceanographic and marine ecosystem monitoring and research program, the longest-running one in the United States, and is jointly managed by NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service, California Department of Fish & Wildlife and Scripps.

The program collects data to assess and manage major fisheries off the coast of California, surveying marine life and monitoring indicators of ocean and environmental change.

The CalCOFI program made headlines for being at sea for a routine quarterly ecosystem survey during last January’s Los Angeles wildfires. The fires dropped ash and debris onto the ocean surface as much as 160 kilometers (100 miles) offshore, and the science team was able to opportunistically take samples. Now, scientists are continuing their analysis of the potential effects of this urban wildfire ash on fisheries and marine life.

Gold succeeds Scripps marine biologist Brice Semmens, who has stepped down after eight years at the helm.

According to Margaret Leinen, vice chancellor for marine sciences at UC San Diego and Scripps Institution of Oceanography director:

“Mark Gold brings a very strong vision for a sustainable future for CalCOFI. Given Mark’s extensive experience in environmental science, ocean policy and coastal management, we are fortunate that he will bring his expertise to CalCOFI to help the program continue its legacy, embrace new technologies, and expand into the future.”

Gold joins CalCOFI from the Natural Resources Defense Council, where he was the director for Water Scarcity Solutions, a role focused on building climate resilience through integrated water management solutions for the increasingly arid urban California and Western US. Prior to his role at NRDC, he served as California Governor Gavin Newsom’s deputy secretary for Oceans and Coastal Policy and executive director of the Ocean Protection Council.