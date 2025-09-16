Marla Blue App Aims To Predict Underwater Visibility

A new app called Marla Blue, which aims to predict underwater visibility, has been launched.

The AI-powered app aimed at forecasting underwater visibility at specific dive sites, which creates a solution for divers frustrated by unreliable conditions. Currently, the app is available in the UK and Ireland, where visibility has been challenging due to unpredictable weather and sediment, often making coastal trips disappointing or even unsafe.

The initial version first launched in 2023, and Marla Blue combines a decade of satellite data with environmental factors like wind, swell, rain, chlorophyll concentration and topography, using these inputs to fuel its forecasting algorithm.

Marla Blue provides hourly-updated forecasts for today, tomorrow and recent days. It also provides information about trends in algae presence and site-specific conditions, including wind, swell, tide, water temperature as well as local diver feedback. The app covers a range of dive sites, including “Shore,” “Reef” and “Wreck.”

While the app currently offers visibility data across the UK and Ireland, planned expansion will see locations like Australia added to the Marla Blue app.

The app is available for iOS and Android and will set you back from £35/~US$48/~€40 per year, with a one-week free trial. Alternatively, you can purchase a monthly subscription for £6/~$8/~€7.

Commenting on the motivation behind the app, Marla Blue Founder and staff research scientist for Meta Dima Karamshuk stated:

“I got tired of having dives with poor vis, so I thought there must be a way to figure it out. We’ve been getting good results. We’ve done hundreds of experiments, used years and years of coastal data and hundreds of diver reports to tweak, refine and improve our model. I was playing around with la mar in Spanish; a marine-scientist friend also read MARine LAboratory into it, but that’s probably a stretch!”