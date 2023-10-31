Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Master Liveaboards Announce New Destinations and Vessels

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Master Liveaboards To Offer Trips To Bikini Atoll Aboard Truk Master
Master Liveaboards has unveiled three new vessels in its fleet and added two new destinations to its list of itineraries.

All the vessels and destinations are available to book, effective October 31st, 2023.

Master Liveaboards will take over the operation and sales of Blue Horizon and Blue Melody in the Egyptian Red Sea, while further afield, they will also take over Blue Voyager in the Maldives. All the vessels were previously operated as part of the Blue O Two fleet for many years.

Master Liveaboards aims to bring its wealth of experience operating liveaboards to the vessels, and drive forward what is already a very successful operation.

You can find out more information here.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

