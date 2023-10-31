Master Liveaboards Announce New Destinations and Vessels

Master Liveaboards has unveiled three new vessels in its fleet and added two new destinations to its list of itineraries.

All the vessels and destinations are available to book, effective October 31st, 2023.

Master Liveaboards will take over the operation and sales of Blue Horizon and Blue Melody in the Egyptian Red Sea, while further afield, they will also take over Blue Voyager in the Maldives. All the vessels were previously operated as part of the Blue O Two fleet for many years.

Master Liveaboards aims to bring its wealth of experience operating liveaboards to the vessels, and drive forward what is already a very successful operation.

