Saturday, January 9, 2021
Site Announcements

Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays 2020

By Stephan Whelan

Christmas 2020
This holiday season marks the end of a remarkable and difficult year where so many of us are feeling our gills getting dry as we have been kept out of the water and away from the oceans we love.

Despite being such a year of ups and downs it’s been a pleasure keeping you informed and connected over the year, and the DeeperBlue team and I hope that you have a fantastic Christmas and New Year, and look forward to 2021.

The team is now on a well-earned break so there will be a reduced flow of articles coming out, however do keep checking back as we have our Photo Of The Year and Video Of The Year announcements coming out between Christmas and New Year.

Please stay safe and always be merry… and we look forward to seeing you in 2021.

Stephan Whelan
Founder & Publisher

Stephan Whelanhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Stephan is the Founder of DeeperBlue.com. His passion for the underwater world started at 8 years-old with a try-dive in a hotel pool on holiday that soon formulated into a lifelong love affair with the oceans. In 1996 he set up DeeperBlue.com and helped grow the site to be one of the largest diving websites around today.

