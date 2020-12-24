Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays 2020

This holiday season marks the end of a remarkable and difficult year where so many of us are feeling our gills getting dry as we have been kept out of the water and away from the oceans we love.

Despite being such a year of ups and downs it’s been a pleasure keeping you informed and connected over the year, and the DeeperBlue team and I hope that you have a fantastic Christmas and New Year, and look forward to 2021.

The team is now on a well-earned break so there will be a reduced flow of articles coming out, however do keep checking back as we have our Photo Of The Year and Video Of The Year announcements coming out between Christmas and New Year.

Please stay safe and always be merry… and we look forward to seeing you in 2021.

Stephan Whelan

Founder & Publisher