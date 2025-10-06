Profile: Michael “M2” Menduno – The Pioneering Editor Who Named Technical Diving

Michael “M2” Menduno, who passed away on October 4, 2025, at the age of 73, was one of the most influential figures in the history of modern diving. His voice shaped how the world learned to think, talk, and write about exploration beneath the surface.

“Absolutely devastated to hear of the passing of my dear friend and colleague Michael Menduno. He was an absolute legend in the diving industry and had a heart of gold. As a fellow journalist and editor, we collaborated on lots of projects together. He coined the term technical diving, launched the original tech diving magazine aquaCORPS, organised global tech diving conferences, founded InDEPTH Magazine for Global Underwater Explorers (GUE), and was a contributing writer for DeeperBlue.com and co-host of the DeeperBlue Podcast. I truly can’t believe he is gone. Rest in peace my friend – you’ve left a big hole in many people’s lives.”

Stephan Whelan, Founder DeeperBlue.com

Early Certs and Early Curiosity

Menduno took his first breaths underwater in Monterey, California, in 1976, inspired by Cousteau’s documentaries, Sea Hunt, and the science-fiction worlds of Jules Verne. Fourteen years later, he earned full-cave certification with the NACD in Florida – a reflection of his appetite for depth, both literal and intellectual.

Before pursuing a career in journalism, Menduno’s life revolved around music and technology. A skilled bass player, he performed regularly, drawn to rhythm and improvisation—qualities that later echoed through his editorial style. He also worked in technology, which gave him the vocabulary to discuss computers, sensors, gases, and decompression models with remarkable fluency.

In 1988, he joined the Cordell Expedition off the coast of California, conducting marine surveys and pushing early decompression boundaries. When mainstream diving magazines declined to publish the technical stories he wanted to tell, Menduno realised he needed his own platform.

aquaCORPS and the Birth of Technical Diving

In 1990, he launched aquaCORPS: The Journal for Technical Diving, a publication that gave a voice to the emerging deep-dive community experimenting with mixed gases, long decompression schedules, and rebreathers.

It was within aquaCORPS that Menduno coined and popularised the term “technical diving.” He explained later, “We didn’t really know what to call this new form of sport diving… the word technical had all the right connotations.”

The journal wasn’t a commercial venture; it was a mission. Every issue explored a corner of the new frontier – deep wrecks, caves, physiology, mixed gas procedures – written in language as sharp as it was informed. From Issue #5 BENT onwards, Menduno insisted on including detailed incident reports on technical diving fatalities. It was controversial, but he believed transparency saved lives. “Knowledge, even when painful, is the price of progress,” he once wrote.

Building a Tribe: tek.Conferences and Rebreather Forums

In January 1993, Menduno convened the first tek.93 conference in Orlando, just before the DEMA Show. It gathered explorers, scientists, and military divers—a collision of minds that transformed scattered practitioners into a movement.

That event evolved into a series – tek.94, tek.95, tek.96 – and then the Rebreather Forums, which began in Key West (1994) and continued in Redondo Beach (1996). These meetings set the frameworks for modern rebreather training and accident investigation. Later iterations, such as Rebreather Forum 3 (2012) and RF4 (2023, Malta), trace their lineage directly to his vision.

Explorer Jill Heinerth reflected:

“Michael was a true pioneer – he coined the term technical diving and published aquaCORPS, which played a vital role in shaping and uniting the diving community we have today. Much love to his family and to Stratis Kas, who has been keeping us all informed while keeping Michael’s work going.”

Through these conferences, Menduno served as the community’s architect – part journalist, part convener, always the moderator with a notebook and a question no one else had thought to ask.

Key West Diver and the Technical Training Era

In 1991, Menduno moved to Florida to collaborate with Capt. Billy Deans at Key West Diver is widely regarded as the first U.S. technical diving training centre. Together, they formalized nitrox and trimix curricula, standardized gear configurations, and laid the foundations for what would become today’s technical diving courses.

aquaCORPS was run from Deans’ living room. Between dives, Menduno edited copy and designed layouts. That small circle of divers—driven by curiosity, risk, and community—would go on to influence nearly every technical training agency in existence.

InDEPTH and the Second Editorial Act

After aquaCORPS closed in the mid-1990s, Menduno’s influence continued to grow. He became Editor-in-Chief of InDEPTH Magazine, the online publication of Global Underwater Explorers (GUE). There, he produced long-form journalism, data-driven features, and retrospective essays such as “The Technical Diving Revolution” and “Blueprint for Survival 2.0.”

He also contributed to DAN Europe’s Alert Diver and mentored countless writers and explorers. His editorial precision never faded; his curiosity remained boundless.

Menduno also worked closely with DeeperBlue.com, writing interviews and analysis pieces and appearing as a co-host on early episodes of the DeeperBlue Podcast. His ability to connect the technical and human aspects of diving made his work resonate with divers well beyond the technical community.

Recognition and Peer Respect

Menduno’s contributions were recognised across the industry. He received the OZTEK Media Excellence Award (2011), the EUROTEK Lifetime Achievement Award (2012), and the TEKDive USA Media Award (2018).

Yet he remained humble. “I just wanted to tell the stories that weren’t being told,” he said in one interview. “The people who took the risks, who built the gear, who went beyond the limits – they deserved a record.”

Mark Evans, Editorial Director of Scuba Diver Magazine & Divernet, remembered:

“I am totally in shock to hear of the passing of M2. What makes it even more upsetting is that I had literally just been speaking to him a couple of weeks before he suffered his stroke, and we had been planning a Q&A in Scuba Diver and Main Stage appearances at our Scuba Shows in 2026. He was so excited, as were we. Absolutely devastated that none of that will now happen.”

Philosophy, Mentorship, and Personality

Menduno believed that diving was as much a discipline of the mind as a sport. He championed the use of pre-dive checklists, transparent accident reporting, and team-based safety—long before these became standard practices.

Away from the conferences and editorial deadlines, he was simply M2 – inquisitive, funny, and deeply kind. “Diving has so many elements that fascinate me,” he said in an interview with DIVER Magazine. “It’s adventure, science, technology, human spirit, and a big magical dollop of blue zazen.”

Long-time friend Joel Silverstein reflected:

“Michael was a unique and special voice in our world. He looked past the glitter and focused on what truly mattered. We shared heartbreaks and triumphs over the decades. As we both grew older, he took joy in mentoring the younger generation of explorers – my son included. What always stood out was his enduring love for diving and his genuine care for people. His vision and passion left a lasting mark. He will be greatly missed.”

The Legacy of “M2”

The loss of Michael Menduno reverberates across every sector of diving – from recreational classrooms to the deepest mixed-gas expeditions. He gave technical divers a language and a sense of identity. He connected explorers who might never have met. He held the mirror up to a community that needed reflection as much as celebration.

As Aron Arngrimsson, owner of Dirty Dozen Expeditions, wrote:

“M2 was the OG – literally the person who coined the word Technical Diving. When I started my first operation in 2010, scouring through old aquaCORPS magazines was my inspiration. He worked tirelessly to push our industry together through events, publications and conferences – making us more informed and safer. To be a part of Rebreather Forum 4 with him is a memory I will always cherish.”

And from Divesoft, the Rebreather Manufacturer:

“Thank you, Michael, for lighting the way. Every depth we reach is a testament to your pioneering vision. Fair winds and following seas, M2.”

For those who knew him personally, the loss is intimate. For the wider diving world, it is historic. Yet his words, his frameworks, and his passion endure – in every issue of aquaCORPS, every InDEPTH article, every Rebreather Forum agenda, and every diver who identifies as “technical.”

Michael “M2” Menduno was more than a chronicler of diving history. He was part of it.