Diving Journalism Pioneer Michael Menduno Suffers Stroke

InDEPTH Magazine Editor-in-Chief Michael Menduno has suffered a stroke and is currently in the hospital on the road to recovery, InDEPTH announced Monday.

According to a Facebook post by Stratis Cas:

“Michael is more than just an editor—he is a pioneer, a storyteller and a guiding voice who has given so much to all of us in the diving and technical diving community. His vision, passion and tireless dedication have helped shape the way we see and share our underwater world.

“Those who know him know that Michael is a true fighter. Surrounded by his wife, he is focusing fully on healing and taking the first steps toward recovery.

“For now, he is not able to communicate, so we gently ask you to give him and his family the space they need during this time.

“The InDEPTH team will continue his mission, carrying forward the spirit and legacy Michael has built with such love for our community—keeping it strong and ready for the day we welcome him back.

“All requests and communications may please be directed to me.”

Menduno – known in diving circles as “M2” – stands out as a defining figure in technical diving journalism. He coined the term “technical diving” and launched aquaCORPS: The Journal for Technical Diving (1990–1996), a magazine that helped bring advanced diving methods into the mainstream of the sport diving community

Since then, Menduno has served as editor-in-chief of Global Underwater Explorers’ (GUE) online magazine InDepth, where he continues to shape tech diving journalism.

He also writes for DAN Europe’s Alert Diver, contributes to X-Ray Magazine, and has been a consistent collaborator for DeeperBlue.com including articles and an original co-host of the DeeperBlue Podcast.

His contributions extend beyond journalism: he serves on the board of the Historical Diving Society (USA) and sits on the Rebreather Training Council, further embedding him in the diving community’s evolution.