Monterey Bay Aquarium Seeking New CEO

The Monterey Bay Aquarium has announced it is seeking a “dynamic and visionary individual” to become its next chief executive officer.

In a LinkedIn post, the aquarium said:

“We’ve launched a global search to fill this key role. We’re well-positioned to have even greater impact moving forward.

“We’re seeking candidates who will build on our legacy of fearless innovation and leadership, to create exceptional experiences that inspire, connect and promote action for ocean conservation.”

The aquarium is working with Russell Reynolds Associates to find its next leader.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium welcomes approximately 2 million annual visitors, has an annual operating budget of US$113 million (~€101.2 million) and an endowment valued at $375 million (~€335.8 million).

According to the job announcement:

“The Aquarium’s next CEO will be supported by a wide array of assets, including extraordinary facilities and real estate holdings, a cohesive and passionate Board of Trustees with 17 members, a talented and dedicated staff of over 500. The organization also benefits from close collaboration with its independent partner institution, Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI), a world leader in ocean research and technology, bringing together engineers and scientists to develop better tools, systems and methods for deep-ocean study.”

The next CEO’s specific duties will include:

“Advance the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s strategic direction and communicate a compelling vision that inspires and motivates constituents to deepen their level of engagement with – and support of – the Aquarium.

“Execute priorities and goals which amplify the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s core areas of mission focus across exhibitions and experiences, conservation and science, and education, ensuring the organization’s dynamism and uncovering opportunities for further excellence and impact.

“Ensure accountability for effectiveness and alignment with Monterey Bay Aquarium’s core values.

“Provide clear leadership for the team and foster an equitable and thriving organization with people at the center.

“Nurture a high-performing, positive, and inclusive culture and recruit, develop, and retain strong and diverse talent, while ensuring that organizational objectives and defined goals are accomplished and celebrated. Live with and model the values of humility, integrity, and authenticity as a leader.

“Ensure the Aquarium continues to create innovative experiences that inspire, connect, and promote action, leveraging extraordinary and complex facilities that are expertly maintained.

“Display entrepreneurial vigor, adaptability, and fiscal prudence in catalyzing revenue growth to advance the Aquarium’s mission, evaluating financial investment and optimizing impact. Work closely with senior management in finance to implement sound fiscal management and assure financial sustainability.

“Lead a robust fundraising program to grow contributed revenue from individuals, foundations, and corporations. Work with staff to facilitate new strategic partnerships and increase funding.

“Partner effectively from a nonpartisan position with governments, business, and stakeholders. Work across the aisle to protect the ocean for future generations through effective policy and action to address climate change, end plastic pollution, protect ecosystems, improve seafood sustainability, and beyond.

“Activate communities – locally, nationally, and globally – around climate resilience and approach conservation through the lens of environmental justice, advocating for both a healthy ocean and healthy communities worldwide.

“Draw from their proven, authentic, and tangible commitment and set of experiences to advance equity as an imperative part of achieving the Aquarium’s mission, aiming for a high collaboration across teams and a strong and cohesive culture.

“Develop a highly effective, transparent, and collaborative partnership with the Board of Trustees.”

For details on the position, the aquarium’s search process and how to apply, click here.