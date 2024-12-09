Multivitamins Could Help Reefs Survive

A recent study by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution has shown that multivitamins may boost corals’ immune systems.

The study used nutrient-infused tiles embedded in an artificial reef and found that the tiles help corals withstand stressors such as coral bleaching, global warming, and more.

While more testing needs to be done to ensure the nutrient-infused tiles do not have a negative effect in other areas, by all accounts the initial indications are that these tiles may be an excellent way to boost coral survival rates.

According to Colleen Hansel, senior scientist and marine chemist at WHOI:

“We are studying how corals react when grown on substrates that have been infused with essential metal micronutrients, like manganese, zinc, and iron. The rapidly warming waters coupled with an active hurricane season has made it difficult to conduct field trials of our substrates. But preliminary data collected during more than a year of lab experiments shows that corals that had the early benefit of multivitamins were more resistant and resilient to heat stress. It is important to create an ecologically sound, diverse coral reef.

“We need to be sure an artificial reef looks and sounds as similar to a natural reef as possible. That doesn’t consist of just coral, but also sponges, anemones and other biogeochemical components of the reef ecosystem. These interactions and feedback are necessary to make the whole habitat healthy.”

While Marilyn Brandt, a coral disease ecologist at the University of the Virgin Islands, added:

“The artificial reef we’re building is going in next to a natural reef that has been severely impacted by marine heat waves and extreme storm events. The artificial reef will protect the shoreline from storm surge and erosion while providing habitat for corals struggling from climate change, as we work toward restoring natural reefs in the area.”